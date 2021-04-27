iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. 273,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.