iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.