iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,870. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

