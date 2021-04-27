iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,573,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,574 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 47.2% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.86% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $680,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

