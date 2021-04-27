iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.