iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. 9,127,139 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13.

