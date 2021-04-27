iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 8,750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 2,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

