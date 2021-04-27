iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the March 31st total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. 814,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,952. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.