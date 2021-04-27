iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.