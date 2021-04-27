iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.