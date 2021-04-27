iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.48. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,797. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $198.51 and a twelve month high of $331.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

