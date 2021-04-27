iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,156.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EWZS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 22,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

