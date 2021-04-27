iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 427,778 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

