iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 427,778 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.