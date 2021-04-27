iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 30,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

