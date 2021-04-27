iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,951. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.