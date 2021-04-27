iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 874.6% in April

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 874.6% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

