iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

MUB opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

