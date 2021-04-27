iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.