iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

