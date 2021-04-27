iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

