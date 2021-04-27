iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

