iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $262.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $262.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

