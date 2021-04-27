iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.97. 43,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $262.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

