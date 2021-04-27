iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $261.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $262.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

