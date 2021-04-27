iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

