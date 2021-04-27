iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $55,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $157.12. 55,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,922. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

