iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.18. 22,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

