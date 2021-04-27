iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

