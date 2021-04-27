iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

