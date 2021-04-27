iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Narwhal Capital Management’s Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.18. The company had a trading volume of 243,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

