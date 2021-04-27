iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.71. 144,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.