iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.27. The stock had a trading volume of 228,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

