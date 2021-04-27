iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $419.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

