iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 103,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

