iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.