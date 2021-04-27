iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

