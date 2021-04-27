iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

IJR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

