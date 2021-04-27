Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.