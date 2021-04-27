Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,197,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

