Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.24. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 286,523 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.