Ixcoin (IXC) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $376.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,187,319 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

