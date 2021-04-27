J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $220,259.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. 19,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,736. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.32.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.