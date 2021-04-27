Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

