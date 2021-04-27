James Investment Research Inc. Sells 13,390 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

