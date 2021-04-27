Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 15.65-16.85 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.