JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$24.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

