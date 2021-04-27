Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jde Peets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

