Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WK traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.