Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of HON opened at $221.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

